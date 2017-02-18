Jolie unveils Khmer Rouge film in 'second home' Cambodia

Angelina Jolie unveiled her new film on the horrors of the Khmer Rouge era Saturday at the ancient Angkor Wat temple complex in Cambodia, a country the star shares a deep affinity with through her adopted son Maddox.



It is the second movie by Jolie to tackle the subject of genocide -- in 2011 she made a film about the Bosnian conflict featuring mostly local actors.



The Hollywood star previously said it was Maddox who pushed her to make the film.



In a tribute to those who survived the brutal regime, Jolie pushed to ensure the film would be both made by Cambodians and accessible to them.



The film is also co-produced by Rithy Panh, Cambodia's most acclaimed filmmaker.



The Cambodian government has welcomed Jolie's film so far.

...