Golden Globes launch Hollywood awards season

Hollywood's elite will hit the red carpet Sunday for the Golden Globes, launching a fiercely contested awards season that looks set to reward escapist fantasy and gritty drama in equal measure.



Gold Derby's experts have it just ahead of "Moonlight" as favorite for best dramatic motion picture, with Mel Gibson's war movie "Hacksaw Ridge," heist thriller "Hell or High Water" and family drama "Lion" rounding out the category.



For best actress in a drama, Natalie Portman is expected to pick up the award for her intense, critically acclaimed turn as Jackie Kennedy in "Jackie," which chronicles the days immediately following John F. Kennedy's 1963 assassination.

...