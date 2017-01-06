Lebanese actress discusses making it on the big screen

Surviving in the world of show business can be grueling as actors compete for daily parts, but rising Lebanese star Sarah Himadeh said she won't let the cutthroat Hollywood world discourage her. Despite the pressure and uncertainty of making it in the industry, Himadeh says her passion didn't only push her to change careers but also move to a new country.



Since graduating in 2011, Himadeh has landed several film roles. Her portfolio already includes parts in Peruvian actor-director Javier Ronceros' first feature length film "The Miller Prediction" as well as parts in "The Visitor" and "Daughter".



Two of the films she appeared in made it to major international film festivals, with Daughter showing at the Cannes Film Festival and The Visitor making it into the Sundance Film Festival. She also won the best supporting actress award at The Madrid International Film Festival for her role in The Miller Prediction.



Himadeh explained that while she couldn't say for sure if her Lebanese heritage had helped or hindered her career, she believed it had constituted a barrier.

