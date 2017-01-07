Behind the bar, 'the only Oscar at the Golden Globes'

Win or lose, Hollywood's biggest stars will be looking forward to Oscar once again at Sunday's Golden Globe Awards.



As longtime bartender in the show's off-camera green room, Oscar Zuleta has toasted with Sean Connery, gotten a head rub from Tom Hanks and shared a selfie with Jessica Alba.



Tom Hanks was celebrating his win for "Forrest Gump" and noticed Zuleta's "Oscar" name tag.



One year, Zuleta delivered extra food to a Globes guest mid-show and found himself crawling between tables as the televised ceremony continued -- and while an amused Angelina Jolie looked on.



Zuleta is ready with a ginger ale as soon as he spots Robert Downey Jr.



It was a red wine toast with James Bond actor Connery that's become Zuleta's favorite Globes moment.

...