Michael Jackson spoof show scrapped after family complaints

A comic film about Michael Jackson was dropped by British makers on Friday after the daughter of the late American pop star described the episode, which casts a white actor to play her father, as vomit-inducing.



The 30-minute episode cast British actor Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a comedy dramatisation of a road trip the "Thriller" singer is said to have taken in 2001 with movie stars Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando.



Michael Jackson, who had the medical condition vitiligo that lightened the colour of his skin, died in June 2009 at the age of 50 after an overdose of the sedative propofol.

...