No plans to digitize Fisher in future 'Star Wars' films

The makers of "Star Wars" have put a quick end to rumors that while Carrie Fisher has died, her Princess Leia may live on.



Fisher, who reprised her role as Leia in 2015's "Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens," had finished shooting "Star Wars: Episode VIII," due out next December, when she died Dec. 27 of cardiac arrest at age 60 .



The renderings of Fisher and Cushing, who died in 1994, were embraced by many fans but hated by just as many, who thought the characters looked cartoonish, distracting, or even spooky.



Lucasfilm insists "Episode VIII" will be Fisher's last.

