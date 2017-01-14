New 'Twin Peaks' teaser ahead of May 21 return

U.S. cable channel Showtime on Friday aired its latest teaser-trailer for its revival of "Twin Peaks," David Lynch's cult television series, which will return on May 21 – after an absence of more than 25 years.



The trailer offers fans the first glimpse of series star Kyle MacLachlan in character as quirky FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, a role he played during the series' original two-season run that aired in 1990 and 1991 .



The original series won three Golden Globes in 1991, including one for best television drama and another for MacLachlan.

...