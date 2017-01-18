Octavia Spencer is named Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Octavia Spencer, who won an Oscar and several other awards for best supporting actress in "The Help," was named Woman of the Year on Wednesday by Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals.



"We are humbled by her talent and are so honored that our little pudding pot will be sitting alongside Ms. Spencer's Oscar and Golden Globe on her mantle," Hasty Pudding co-producer Adam Chiavacci said.



In addition to her Academy Award, Spencer won a Golden Globe and a BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Minny Jackson in 2011's "The Help".

...