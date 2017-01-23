Protests as Polanski is asked to preside at ‘French Oscars’

Feminists have called for protests at the "French Oscars" next month, after controversial film director Roman Polanski agreed to preside over the ceremony. The maker of "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" has been wanted in the U.S. for almost four decades for the rape of a 13-year-old girl in Los Angeles in 1977 .



Polanski, who was 43 at the time, was accused of drugging the girl before having sex with her.



It won best foreign film at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles earlier this month, and best actress for its star Isabelle Huppert.



Polanski, who is Franco-Polish, was arrested in Switzerland in 2009 on a U.S. extradition request and spent 10 months under house arrest before Bern rejected the U.S. order.

...