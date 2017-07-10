Morricone’s melodies beyond the gunshots

Remember the showdown in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly?" Well Ennio Morricone, one of the world's greatest living composers, wants you to tear your eyes away from the film's gunslingers and listen instead.



He cites Karlheinz Stockhausen, Pierre Boulez, Luigi Nonno and Aldo Clementi as composers who have influenced him – along with Goffredo Petrassi, who he dubs "my master" – but also has a fondness for Stravinsky and Bach. He shakes his head at the thought of being compared to prolific composers of the past like Mozart or Rossini and said he does not mind knowing that he is most famous for film soundtracks, deemed to be catchier.

...