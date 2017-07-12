Winter is finally here. Who will rule?

The R-rated fable of noble families vying for control of the Iron Throne has just 13 episodes left, split across two seasons that will bring the curtain down on a ratings juggernaut.



Season six was the first to move beyond George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" novels and carve its own path. Critics said it marked a return to form, with female characters allowed to demonstrate complexity and moral agency lacking in some earlier seasons.



With the season six finale entitled "The Winds of Winter," the camera crew was forced to wait for colder weather to begin filming season seven.



Since the minor players keep getting killed off, Snow and other major characters are expected to get more screen time during the final episodes despite the shorter seasons.

