Kermit to have new voice as actor steps down

Kermit the Frog is getting a new voice.



Whitmire has voiced and animated the character since Muppets creator Jim Henson's death in 1990 .



The Muppets have been putting out short weekly YouTube videos called "Thought of the Week" and Hennes said the new Kermit will likely debut there next week.



In addition to Kermit, Whitmire has voiced such characters as Statler – the cantankerous audience member who, with his buddy Waldorf, heckled The Muppet Show's onstage performers – and the always-startled Beaker.



When Whitmire took over from Henson, Hennes notes, many believed that the new Kermit simply sounded wrong.

...