Gambling on Valerian and Laureline

Introducing a brand new multimillion-dollar intergalactic adventure film based on a French comic-book strip during a summer box office dominated by superheroes and sequels may be considered a big risk to take by an independent filmmaker. French director Luc Besson was so confident in his vision for adapting the "Valerian and Laureline" sci-fi comics into a film, he took his script and sketches to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival three years ago with the hopes of securing funding for the $150 million project.



Set in the 28th century where humans and aliens have found a home on the space station Alpha, "Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets" follows two space agents, the cocky Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and the spirited Laureline (Cara Delevingne) trying to uncover the origins of a mysterious force.



Besson believes the audience will determine the success of the film and future installments.

...