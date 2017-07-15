Fired voice of Kermit the Frog ‘devastated’

Whitmire has been with the Muppets since 1978, and took over as Kermit after Henson died in 1990 .



Whitmire said he was informed that Kermit would be recast in October, and has kept silent in the ensuing months in the hopes that he could get his bosses to change their minds. He said he offered "multiple remedies" to the reasons he was given for his firing.



The Hollywood Reporter and ABC News reported Wednesday that longtime Muppets performer Matt Vogel will take over as Kermit.



Kermit was Henson's signature character, and the centerpiece of the Muppets franchise, from 1955 until 1990, and when he died it was unthinkable for many to imagine someone else doing it.



Whitmire took up the role, and became the only Kermit many of today's young adults and kids have ever known.

...