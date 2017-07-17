Nolan on future of movies, tech, Dunkirk

"Dunkirk" director Christopher Nolan recently sat to discuss his film with the Associated Press.



Last film, it was television.



AP: Did you always conceive of yourself as a filmmaker drawn to epic and to scale?



When I was about 15 or 16, I saw an IMAX film – it was actually an Omnimax film – and I was just mesmerized.



AP: Does the story of Dunkirk about living to fight another day hold particular relevance today?



Nolan: Dunkirk sustains and will always sustain as an extraordinary resonant story for humanity because it's a bit of a Rorschach test – what was important to me, what I get from the story, and why I think it's a very important story to tell now.

