Snowden no ‘traitor’ Putin tells Stone

Stone is best known for Hollywood blockbusters inspired by American history such as "JFK" and "Born on the Fourth of July," but has previously made films about the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro and Venezuelan firebrand Hugo Chavez, who died in 2013 .



He asks Putin whether, as a former KGB agent, he despises Snowden, who was given refuge in Russia after he initiated one of the largest data leaks in U.S. history. Gesticulating at the wheel of a Mercedes with an interpreter sitting behind, Putin stresses Snowden is "not a traitor" and "did not give any information to another country that would have caused harm to his people". Nevertheless, asked if he agreed with what Snowden did, Putin says "No".



Stone's feature film based on Snowden's story was released last year.



In response, Stone laughs and asks, "Why?"

...