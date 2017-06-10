Wrestler Jesse Ventura soon on Russian TV

Former Minnesota governor and professional wrestler Jesse "The Body" Ventura says he hasn't been able to find work since his highly-publicized defamation lawsuit against the estate of "American Sniper" author Chris Kyle, so he will work for Russian TV with a new commentary show. Ventura told the Associated Press Thursday that he has personal assurances from Russian President Vladimir Putin that "The World According to Jesse" won't be censored by the state-funded RT (nee Russia Today) network.



Ventura served as Minnesota governor from 1999 to 2003 as a member of the Reform Party.

...