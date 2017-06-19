Moore, Holt in uncharted waters in 47 Meters Down

While filming the shark flick "47 Meters Down," Mandy Moore spent six weeks at the bottom of a London pool trapped inside a steel cage, hyperventilating and screaming.



In total, Moore said she and her co-star Claire Holt spent 95 percent of production underwater for "47 Meters Down".



The actors only descended 6 meters to reach the bottom of that London pool, but, as Moore will tell you, that's still 6 meters underwater.



So Moore and Holt looked to one another for guidance to both finesse their performances and remain calm.



"47 Meters Down" is not just a shark movie, she claimed.

...