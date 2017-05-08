Queen Latifah stars in Flint water crisis film

Queen Latifah is hoping her role in a movie about the Flint water crisis will bring more attention to what she calls one of the great American tragedies of this century. Speaking on location in Toronto, Latifah said that American officials including Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder acted for too long like the water crisis did not exist.



Flint's water was tainted with lead for at least 18 months, starting in spring 2014 .



Cher was originally scheduled to play the role Queen Latifah has taken on, but pulled out last month because of what was said to be a serious family issue.

...