MTV Awards salute 'Beauty and the Beast,' 'Stranger Things'

Film hit "Beauty and the Beast" and Netflix newcomer "Stranger Things" were the night's big winners with two trophies apiece as MTV partied with its Movie & TV Awards show.



"Stranger Things" was decreed the Show of the Year, and its cast member, Millie Bobby Brown, was named Best Actor in a Show.



"Beauty and the Beast" was the Movie of the Year, with its star, Emma Watson, the Best Actor in a Movie.



Trevor Noah of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" was named Best Host.



Presenting Movie of the Year, Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn comically bobbled the title (a la the Oscars), first announcing "La La Light," then "Moonland". Then they got it right: "Beauty and the Beast".

