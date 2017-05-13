Humorous 'Guardians' set Marvel on new path for superhero movies

The surprise success of the first "Guardians of the Galaxy," with its intergalactic gang of misfits and quirky tone, launched Marvel Studios into making action movies starring lesser-known comic book figures that could make audiences laugh.



Comedy has flavored Marvel movies since 2008's "Iron Man" featured star Robert Downey Jr.'s cocky one-liners.



It's also part of Marvel's strategy to keep audiences coming back for repeat viewings, which Feige compared to the fan-favorite "Star Wars" films or the "Harry Potter" franchise.



Disney-owned Marvel has seven upcoming films mapped out until 2019, including "Spider-Man: Homecoming," a joint production with Sony Pictures due in July.



George Clooney's 1997 "Batman & Robin," which featured goofy jokes, was savaged by critics and was one of the worst-performing superhero films, grossing $238 million worldwide according to BoxOfficeMojo.com.

