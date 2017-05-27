Iranian film 'A Man of Integrity' wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes

Iranian director Mohammad Rasoulof poses as he arrives on May 27, 2017 for the Un Certain Regard prize ceremony at the 70th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France. / AFP / LOIC VENANCE
Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest (yes, really)
Kristen Stewart dives into grief in Cannes directorial debut
Hitch halts controversial Netflix film's Cannes premiere
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Adam Sandler earns raves at Cannes Film Fest (yes, really)
Kristen Stewart dives into grief in Cannes directorial debut
Hitch halts controversial Netflix film's Cannes premiere
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE