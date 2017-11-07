Sony pulls festival premiere of 'All the Money,' with Spacey

Sony Pictures has pulled the film "All the Money in the World" from its AFI Fest premiere following the sexual misconduct allegations made against co-star Kevin Spacey.



It had been slated to be the festival's closing night film on November 16 .



In it, Spacey plays oil tycoon J. Paul Getty.



TriStar said the film's Dec. 22 release date remains unchanged, a decision that for now preserves the awards-season position of "All the Money in the World".



The festival made no announcement of a replacement film.

