Hollywood puts scandal aside at honorary Oscars

Putting aside the sexual harassment scandal for a night, the stars of Hollywood came out Saturday to celebrate the work of actor Donald Sutherland and four other filmmakers awarded honorary Oscars.



Angelina Jolie introduced Belgian-born auteur Agnes Varda, 89, awarded an honorary Oscar for a career that began in the New Wave of the 1950s and 60s and whose films include "La Pointe Courte," "Cleo from 5 to 7" and "Vagabond".



The honorary Oscars event was attended by stars including Dustin Hoffman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Emma Stone, Colin Farrell, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg.



Hoffman introduced cinematographer Owen Roizman, with whom he worked on "Tootsie" and "Straight Time".



The cinematographer has garnered five Oscar nominations for his photography over the years, but never won.

...