Richard Anderson, popular TV actor, dies at 91

Richard Anderson, the tall, handsome actor best known for costarring simultaneously in the popular 1970s television shows "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman," has died at age 91 .



Anderson died of natural causes on Thursday, family spokesman Jonathan Taylor told The Associated Press.



"The Six Million Dollar Man" began as a TV movie in 1973 and when it proved a hit it was turned into a weekly series the following year. Its popularity led to the 1976 spinoff show, "The Bionic Woman," starring Lindsay Wagner.



Anderson took on the Oscar Goldman role in that show, too, sometimes appearing from week to week in both series.



When MGM began thinning out its contract list in the late 1950s, Anderson was let go.



Kildare," "The Virginian," "The Rifleman," "Bonanza," "Mannix" and "The Mod Squad".



He also acted as producer when "The Six Million Dollar Man" and "The Bionic Woman" were revived in later years as TV movies.

