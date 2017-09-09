British, Mexican films lead race for Venice Golden Lion

The 74th edition of the world's oldest film festival winds up Saturday after 10 days of black comedies, romances, family dramas, a musical and a horror so grisly it had audiences wriggling in their seats.



Gondoliers at the ready: the world's acting elite are heading across the lagoon to Venice's Lido for the Golden Lion ceremony, where British and Mexican films are frontrunners for the top award.



The best actor and best actress awards are being fought over this year by Hollywood and arthouse giants Matt Damon, Ethan Hawke, Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Helen Mirren and Donald Sutherland.



Damon starred in two films premiering at the festival: George Clooney's "Suburbicon", a toxic depiction of 1950s America, and the popular opening flick "Downsizing" by Alexander Payne.

