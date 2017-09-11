‘The Shape of Water’ wins in Venice

Guillermo del Toro's monster thriller "The Shape of Water" took top prize at the Venice Film Festival Saturday, capping an 11-day event where the demons of social division and environmental disaster loomed large on the screen. Palestinian stage veteran Kamel El Basha was named best actor for Lebanese director Ziad Doueiri's courtroom drama "The Insult".



It's a monster movie, a Cold War thriller, social-issues drama and, at times, a musical.



Del Toro said it had been his "life's mission" to show that genre films can be intelligent, artistic and beautiful.



France's Xavier Legrand was named best director for his first full-length film "Custody," which also won the festival's first-feature prize.



Britain's Charlotte Rampling took the best actress prize for Andrea Pallaoro's film "Hannah".

...