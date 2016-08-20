Canada celebrates, mourns as rockers Tragically Hip say good-bye

The Tragically Hip, the Canadian rock band beloved for songs about local culture, small towns and hockey, will wrap up an emotional tour with a hometown concert on Saturday, giving fans a chance to bid farewell to lead singer Gord Downie, who has been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.



Known in Canada as simply "The Hip," the band is on what is expected to be its final tour with Downie, 52, who announced his illness in May.



Downie's well-known lyrics often make intrinsically Canadian references, such as to the 1972 hockey game series between Canada and the Soviet Union.



Bidini's band, the Rheostatics, toured with the Hip in the 1990s.

