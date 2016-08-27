Hundreds bid farewell to Belgian jazz legend Thielemans

Hundreds of people turned out Saturday to pay their respects at the funeral of Belgian jazz legend "Toots" Thielemans, who died last week after a glittering career spanning seven decades.



Jean-Baptiste Frederic Isidore Thielemans, known affectionately as "Toots" and widely acknowledged as the king of jazz harmonica, died in Brussels on Monday aged 94 .



Over the years, Thielemans performed with some of the greatest names in jazz, including Ella Fitzgerald, Bill Evans, Ray Charles as well as legendary singer Frank Sinatra.

...