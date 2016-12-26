Singer George Michael of Wham! fame dies at 53

British singer George Michael, who became one of the pop idols of the 1980s with Wham! and then forged a career as a successful solo artist with sometimes sexually provocative lyrics, died at his home in England Sunday.



British police said Michael's death was "unexplained but not suspicious".



Born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou June 25, 1963 in London to Greek Cypriot immigrant parents in a flat above a north London laundrette, Michael once played music on the London underground train system before finding fame with Wham!.



Michael was keen to reach beyond Wham!'s teenage audience and to experiment with other genres.



"I can try to fathom why I did what I did," he continued, "but at the end of the day, I have to admit that maybe part of the kick was that I might get found out," he told CNN.



Though he had relationships with women and once told family members that he was bisexual, Michael, then 34, said he was gay.

...