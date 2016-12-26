Tributes flow for soulful British singer George Michael, dead at 53

Madonna, Elton John and Paul McCartney paid tribute Monday to British pop idol George Michael, who has died age 53 after a career of soulful ballads and dance songs that provided a soundtrack to much of the 1980s and 1990s.



Michael was highly regarded by fellow musicians as a singer and songwriter – in addition to pop phenomenon – and was a 2017 nominee for the Songwriters Hall of Fame, but he was troubled for years by substance abuse and a topsy turvy private life.



Michael's death comes at the end of a year that has seen the passing of several popular music giants, including David Bowie, Prince and Leonard Cohen.

...