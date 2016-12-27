George Michael mourned by Lebanese boyfriend

Michael announced in 2011 that he and Goss had separated.



British newspapers, meanwhile, were filled with stories about Michael's many generous acts, often accompanied by his admonishments to keep them secret.



Among the stories that surfaced was Michael's donation of 15,000 pounds to a couple in need of money to pay for fertility treatments.



British authorities did not release any new information about Michael's death, which his manager said appeared to have been caused by heart failure.

...