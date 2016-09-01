Brown released from jail on $250,000 bail

Los Angeles police have released singer Chris Brown from custody after arresting him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, jail records show.



Brown, 27, took to social media to deny any wrongdoing, daring police to get a search warrant to enter his home in a series of videos posted on Instagram.



After the lengthy standoff, police by early afternoon had obtained a search warrant and entered the singer's home.



The gossip website TMZ reported that Brown had thrown a duffel bag out of a window and that police had recovered a gun as well as drugs.

...