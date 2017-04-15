Year of the glitch: Sound fails Radiohead at Coachella

Radiohead salvaged a headlining set at the Coachella festival from disaster Friday, following a glitch-plagued opening in which the audio system repeatedly crashed.



After twice retreating from stage to deal with audio problems, Radiohead soldiered on with raw renditions of its best-known songs – including "Creep," the English rockers' 1992 debut single that they have since played sparingly.



Such glaring technical problems are exceedingly rare for a band the caliber of Radiohead – long a critical favorite – or Coachella, one of the world's most lucrative cultural events renowned for its punctilious organization.



Three songs in, Radiohead cranked up the energy on "Ful Stop" with a purple-drenched, crater-laden display that had the feel of a lunar landing, but audio issues were soon sorely noticeable with jarring bleeps over the music.



Radiohead stripped back the sound on several subsequent tunes but did not give up the loop effects that have become a band hallmark.

...