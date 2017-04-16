Lady Gaga, sensual and acrobatic, debuts song at Coachella

Lady Gaga debuted a R&B-tinged love song Saturday as she headlined the Coachella festival, where the pop diva cast herself as sensual rather than sensational.



Gaga seized upon the spotlight to introduce a new song, "The Cure," that is built off an unadorned R&B rhythm before rising into a pop chorus with the lines, "If I can't find the cure, I'll fix you with my love".



She released the song commercially as she left Coachella in the California desert, marking her first new music since her latest album "Joanne" came out in October.



Gaga made clear at Coachella that her old spirit remained undiminished. On "John Wayne," one of her most country-driven songs in which she admits an attraction to rugged masculinity, Gaga paradoxically sang astride a human pyramid of her sweaty, topless and ethnically diverse crew of male dancers.



Lady Gaga played her first Coachella after original headliner Beyonce canceled on doctors' orders as she expects twins.

...