Mac DeMarco finds rock flair in carefree spirit

For most artists playing Coachella days before a new album, the premier festival would be an obvious place to plug the upcoming release.



DeMarco's carefree demeanor extends to his musical style. Sometimes described as part of a subgenre of "slacker rock," he exudes nonchalance with songs whose mellow arrangements disguise undertones of melancholy.



"This Old Dog" preserves DeMarco's trademarks but turns more to acoustic guitar. As he wrote the album, DeMarco said, he was listening to folk rock greats Paul Simon and James Taylor -- but also Japanese early-generation synthesizer music, which he sampled on "Salad Days," giving his sound an occasional psychedelic air.



DeMarco wrote the album while living in New York but completed it in Los Angeles, saying he moved west so he could afford to buy a house with his girlfriend.

...