How does Luis Fonsi savor his 'Despacito' success? Slowly

The global phenomenon "Despacito" may be overwhelming to many, but not to Luis Fonsi -- even when it has transformed him into a 24/7 globe-trotter. The Puerto Rican sensation considers it a real blessing that the megahit arrived two decades into his career.



Some things have changed for the Latin artist, who was better known before as a balladeer.



Traveling the world with the biggest hit of the year has been fun, but it doesn't come without a high price to the father of two: Mikaela, 5, and Rocco, born last December just a few days before "Despacito" was released.



Although "Despacito" has been a hit, MTV didn't nominate the song for its Video Music Awards, despite it being the most watched video in history, with more than 3 billion views.

