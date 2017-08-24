Taylor Swift ends intrigue, announces new album in November

Swift, who is followed by millions on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, wiped her feeds clean Friday and replaced the black void Monday with the first of three reptilian videos, each offering just a tad more of a snake, from tail to squirmy middle and finally its beady red eyes and ominous fangs lunging briefly at the camera.



The album would be Swift's sixth studio effort and the first since the 2014 release of "1989," which is the last time she teased fans online, that round with mysterious Polaroid photographs.



Word of a new album lifted Swift to a top trending topic around the world Wednesday on Twitter ahead of Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, to be hosted by Katy Perry, a former friend.

...