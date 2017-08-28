MTV VMAs full of emotional, political moments; Lamar wins 6

Kendrick Lamar was the king of the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, winning six awards on a night full of emotional performances, political moments and a new, eye-popping Taylor Swift music video.



The VMAs, hosted by a forgettable Katy Perry with performances by Miley Cyrus and Ed Sheeran, was tamer than most years, not relying on the shock value and wild antics of past shows.



Pink said she then showed her 6-year-old daughter photos of performers such as Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John and Freddie Mercury.



Rock singer and Oscar winner Jared Leto remembered Linkin Park's Chester Bennington, who hanged himself in July. Leto also mentioned Chris Cornell, who hanged himself in May.



Sheeran performed his hit, "Shape of You," and was later joined by rapper Lil Uzi Vert.



"Despacito," which was snubbed in the video of the year category, lost the only award it was nominated for: song of summer.



Shawn Mendes, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Perry, with guest Nicki Minaj, performed during the show.

