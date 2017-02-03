Vera Lynn to release new album at 100

Renowned World War II singer Vera Lynn will celebrate her next birthday by becoming the first singer in history to release a new album at age 100, her record label said Thursday. "Vera Lynn 100" will feature Lynn's original vocals set to reorchestrated versions of some of her most famous songs including "The White Cliffs of Dover" and "Auf Wiederseh'n Sweetheart".



Lynn, who started performing at the age of 7, has won many accolades during her illustrious career.



