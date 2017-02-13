Adele wins big at Grammys with five awards

Adele Sunday triumphed once again at the Grammys with five awards for her latest blockbuster album of ballads, but she paid glowing tribute to her rival Beyonce, calling her an idol.



The English balladeer swept up the top prizes of the night at the music industry's biggest night – Album, Record and Song of the Year. Beyonce walked away with two trophies.



And in a sentimental homage to late rock icon David Bowie, his final album "Blackstar" earned five awards, including four posthumous prizes for the singer.



Adele, who has stood by her winning style of heart-wrenching ballads, became the first act ever to sweep the three key categories in two different years.



Fighting back tears, Adele took the podium and paid tribute to Beyonce, who had led the night's nominations with nine for her politically edgy "Lemonade".



It was the second straight year of hiccups for Adele after a microphone fell on the piano during her Grammy performance a year ago.

...