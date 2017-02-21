Jazz-rock fusion pioneer Larry Coryell dead at 73

Fusion pioneer Larry Coryell, one of the first guitarists to win an audience bringing a rock edge to the jazz guitar, has died.



The guitarist, who kept a busy recording and touring schedule and had concerts planned well into 2017, died of natural causes at a New York hotel Sunday after playing two nights at the city's Iridium club, his publicist said.



Coryell was best known for his 1970 album "Spaces" in which he stayed true to jazz but brought a new rock power and psychedelic ambiance to the music, on which he teamed up with pianist Chick Corea and fellow guitarist John McLaughlin.

...