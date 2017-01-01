Young maestro dazzles at Vienna New Year's Concert

The annual "Neujahrskonzert" held inside the Great Hall of the exalted Musikverein in Vienna is largely dedicated to the 19th-century Strauss composer family.



Shortly after Sunday's performance, the Vienna Philharmonic announced that a familiar face will return to the stage for the next edition -- Italian great Riccardo Muti who will conduct the concert on Jan. 1, 2018 for the fifth time.



In the 1980s after the 25-concert reign of Austrian Willi Boskovsky and six-times American successor Lorin Maazel -- who died this year -- it was decided to have a different conductor each year.



Due to extremely high demand, tickets for the concert are drawn by lottery at the beginning of each year.

