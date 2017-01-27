Neil Young to induct Pearl Jam into Hall of Fame

Neil Young, nicknamed the Godfather of Grunge for his influence on the Seattle sound, will induct Pearl Jam into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, it announced Friday.



Young will be returning a favor to Pearl Jam, whose frontman Eddie Vedder inducted the now 71-year-old Canadian into the Hall of Fame in 1995 .



Young has repeatedly led inductions at the Hall of Fame, previously turning out for The Everly Brothers, Woody Guthrie, Jimi Hendrix, Paul McCartney, The Pretenders and Tom Waits.

...