'Baghdaddy': New York turns Iraq war into musical

The Iraq war may not sound like musical comedy, but an Off-Broadway revival is spinning intelligence failures and tragedy into a farce that offers potent messages for Donald Trump's America.



The growing farce quickly gives way to the 9/11 attacks, swapping comedy for tragedy and the onset of a war still being fought today, 14 years after an invasion found no weapons of mass destruction.



Low budget and in the works for 10 years, there are just eight actors playing six main roles.



It also spreads responsibility for the 2003 invasion far and wide, not just at the door of then president George W. Bush or the U.S. government but the country as a whole and its Western allies in general.



Never does the show laugh at war itself. More than 4,500 U.S. troops have died in Iraq since 2003 .

