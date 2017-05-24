Some musicians cancel concerts after Manchester blast

The suicide bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England has shaken the music world, with some artists canceling upcoming gigs and others planning to go ahead as scheduled.



Take That, formed in Manchester, also canceled their Tuesday night concert in Liverpool and May 25-27 dates in Manchester "out of respect" for the victims of the attack which left 22 people dead.



Celine Dion also will honor her upcoming dates in Copenhagen, Stockholm, London and Paris, including a June 25 stop at the Manchester Arena, her publicist said.



Heavy metal band Iron Maiden also will perform as planned in Cardiff on Wednesday and committed to May 27-28 dates in London.

