Ariana Grande to headline Manchester concert Sunday

US pop star Ariana Grande will return to Manchester on Sunday to headline a star-studded concert in memory of the victims of the attack on her show, her publicist said Tuesday.



Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell Williams, Usher and Take That will join the "One Love Manchester" concert at the Old Trafford cricket ground to raise money for those affected by last week's bombing, which left 22 people dead.



Fans who were at the concert by 23-year-old Grande that was hit by the attack will be given free tickets.

