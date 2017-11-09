CMA Awards highlighted by political, emotional moments

The 2017 Country Music Association Awards marked one of its most political and emotional shows in years, as the night offered powerful moments focused on unifying as a country during a year dominated by gun violence, divisive politics and natural disasters.



The show opened with a performance by Keith Urban, Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Lady Antebellum honoring the victims of the recent mass shootings, as well as the tens of thousands of people affected by hurricanes in recent months.



Swift won song of the year -- awarded to songwriters -- for penning Little Big Town's No. 1 hit, "Better Man".



Garth Brooks, who lip synced during his performance because he said he didn't want to lose his voice, won entertainer of the year for a sixth time, beating out Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Church and Urban.



Other winners at the show included Miranda Lambert (female vocalist of the year), Brothers Osborne (vocal duo of the year) and Jon Pardi (new artist of the year).

