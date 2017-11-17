'Despacito' sweeps Latin Grammys -- and heads to Asia

'Despacito," the viral dance hit that swept past borders, won big Thursday at the Latin Grammys where singer Luis Fonsi announced a new frontier for the song -- the Chinese-speaking world.



"Despacito" won four awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year, which recognizes writing, in the year's biggest night for Spanish- and Portuguese-language music.



The infectious reggaeton tune, which Fonsi sings with a rap assist from fellow Puerto Rican Daddy Yankee, was already a global hit when a remix featuring Justin Bieber brought it into the U.S. mainstream.



Fonsi described "Despacito" as an "ode to Puerto Rico" -- ravaged in September by Hurricane Maria -- and thanked Daddy Yankee, who was noticeably absent from the Latin Grammys.



Panamanian singer Erika Ender, a co-writer of "Despacito," found a more political meaning to the song which triumphed in the United States just after Donald Trump won the US presidential election after campaigning to get tough against immigration.

...