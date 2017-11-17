Green Day releases greatest hits album spanning 30 years

Green Day released a massive greatest hits album on Friday, but the trio isn't saying "Good Riddance" anytime soon.



Armstrong and the band, which also includes drummer Tre Cool and bassist Mike Dirnt, said the timing just felt right this year for the compilation.



Armstrong said it was written after Green Day returned to the U.S. from a European tour following Donald Trump's presidential election.



It was recorded in about an hour in a small studio in Denver when both Green Day and Lambert's tours ended up in the same city, said Armstrong.



Green Day previously put out a greatest hits album in 2001, but that was before the trio's groundbreaking album, "American Idiot," was released.

...